Pride Hyundai of Seekonk – Child I.D. Event

Every day 2000 children are reported missing. Every year 200,000 children are taken by family members. 58,000 children are victims of non-family abductions. The key to recovering these children is quick action by parents and law enforcement. A statistic by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children states that the first 2 hours after a child is abducted are the most critical.

The system will also help with loved ones who wander off due to Alzheimers and dementia. In an emergency, the parent/guardian can share the childs/senior information instantly with law enforcement.

Come Join us at Pride Hyundai along with the Bristol and Seekonk Police Departments for this special child safety event.

For more information, please contact Pride Hyundai at (508) 336-7880.

https://www.hyundaiofseekonk.com/

###