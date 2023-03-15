Bedsure Helps Customers Get a Restful Sleep This Sleep Awareness Week

Bedsure is promoting better sleep habits during Sleep Awareness Week with its wide range of Bedsure spring bedding.

As Daylight Savings Time arrives, longer and warmer days are also here. While these changes may be welcome, they can also impact sleep patterns. Studies show that seasonal time changes can cause disruptions in mood, circadian rhythms, and heart health. To help consumers improve their sleep quality, Bedsure is promoting better sleep habits during Sleep Awareness Week with its wide range of Bedsure spring bedding.

Experts conclude that a consistent sleep pattern is one of the key steps to improving sleep quality. A regular sleep schedule that includes going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, including weekends, can help the body’s internal clock get into a rhythm.

In addition to regular sleep schedules, it is important to use transitional bedding that works with fluctuating temperatures during the spring season. Bedsure recommends Bedsure Viscose from Bamboo Sheet Set and Bedsure Waffle Weave blankets, which are moisture-wicking and naturally regulate body temperature, making sleeping easier.

Spring is also the time when allergy season begins to affect many individuals. Pollen and other allergens collect in bedding, which can cause symptoms like an itchy nose, a scratchy throat, and congestion. In this case, the Bedsure bamboo series will still be the perfect sleeping accessory.

Bedsure’s 100% Viscose from Bamboo Sheet Set is an excellent choice for a soft, silky, and breathable option that feels like a luxurious hotel bed. The Bedsure Bamboo Cooling Sheet is hypoallergenic, antimicrobial, and moisture-wicking, perfect for hot sleepers and sensitive skin. These sheets are also durable and eco-friendly, making them an excellent investment in your sleep and the environment.

For those who prefer a blanket over a duvet, Bedsure’s Bamboo Cotton Hybrid Waffle Weave Blanket is an excellent choice. This blanket combines the best of both worlds with a soft and breathable bamboo-cotton blend that is perfect for all seasons. The waffle weave design allows for better airflow, preventing you from overheating and keeping you comfortable throughout the night.

Refreshing the bedroom style can also contribute to better sleep habits. Bedsure recommends reversible duvet cover sets with delicate patterns and calming colors like neutral tones, grays, greens, and blues to create a calming and inviting sleep sanctuary.

Bedsure’s Vibrant Spring Microfiber Duvet Cover Set

Made with microfiber, this duvet cover set is soft, lightweight, and durable, perfect for a good night’s sleep. The vibrant spring green color adds a pop of color to your room, creating a peaceful and relaxing atmosphere that helps you unwind after a long day.

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase

Bedsure offers a Satin Pillowcase to add a luxury touch to your bedding. Made with high-quality satin fabric, this pillowcase is gentle on your skin and hair, reducing the friction that can cause wrinkles, split ends, and bedhead. The smooth surface also helps to keep your skin and hair moisturized, leaving you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated in the morning.

Finally, managing light intake is also essential for quality sleep. Too much light exposure can impact the brain’s perception of daytime, making it more difficult to fall asleep. The use of blackout curtains, sleep masks, and updates to digital screen settings to limit blue light exposure before bed can help regulate circadian rhythms and promote better sleep.

As the official start of spring approaches, it is essential to refresh your sleep habits and adjust to the season's changes. Bedsure is committed to promoting better sleep and helping consumers choose the right bedding to suit their needs.

About Bedsure

From the moment you wake up to the second you fall asleep, Bedsure aims to make you and your family comfortable. Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile manufacturer with products sold to over 15 million customers worldwide. Since its founding, Bedsure has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with diverse products to meet different customer needs, its focus on comfortable home products and everyday value stays the same.