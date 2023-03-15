Beyond Spots & Dots Selected as Advertising Agency of the Year

Beyond Spots & Dots, a full-service marketing and advertising agency with offices in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH, and Baltimore, MD, has been named as the top agency in the United States by an international award program. The 2022 Gamechangers Global Awards has selected Beyond Spots & Dots as the Full-Service Marketing and Advertising Agency of the Year.

“Our nationally-recognized team continues to produce results that place us at the top of our industry. We are dedicated to creating, planning, and handling advertising for our clients that meets the highest of quality standards,” Melanie Querry, President and Founder of Beyond Spots & Dots, said. “As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and look toward the future of an evolving economy, Beyond Spots & Dots stands ready to guide the way as a leading voice in the industry. Congratulations to our team for all the hard work that earned this prestigious award.”

The Gamechangers Global Awards celebrate achievement, innovation, and brilliance among industry leaders. This award demonstrates Beyond Spots & Dots commitment to growing digital strategies that meet and exceed the high standards of the industry. Gamechangers Global Awards winners deliver outstanding returns and strategic advantage in the industry.

About Beyond Spots & Dots

Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service marketing and advertising agency in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbus, OH and Baltimore, MD. Beyond Spots & Dots is dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Beyond Spots & Dots is also recognized as a national Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

