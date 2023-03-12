Janis Pardue Hill Publishes a Poignant Memoir Based on Her Father’s Experiences on the Bataan Death March

San Diego, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Saturday, March 11, 2023

My fathers story reflects the personal strengths of all the men who marched up the Bataan peninsula bravery, perseverance, selflessness but it also reflects more when considered from the viewpoint of his personal beliefs, talents, and aspirations. Janis Pardue Hill

The book Telling His Story: POW #1000: The Bataan Death March and Japanese POW Camps by Janis Pardue Hill was exhibited by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the 2023 LibLearnX: The Library Learning Experience, which was held at New Orleans Earnest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana on January 27-30, 2023.

Telling His Story: POW #1000: The Bataan Death March and Japanese POW Camps is a memoir of the authors father who was one of the survivors of the infamous Bataan Death March and two and half years as a captive and slave of the Japanese.

As a daughter of a World War II veteran, Janis wants everyone to know that eighty years ago, in a country on the other side of the world, men fought, suffered, and died for their country. She reminds readers that the sacrifices of these men are worth remembering and honoring from generation to generation. She also addresses the lack of information in most history books.

Janis explains, Although the Bataan Death March is recognized by historians as one of the most horrific examples of mistreatment of prisoners and blatant war crimes in the history of our country and the world, I have been amazed for years that a large number of individuals educated individuals do not know what happened in the Philippines after the bombing of Pearl Harbor (1941) and in the POW slave camps in Japan after the infamous march of death (1942-1945).

Through her fathers prolific writings, Janis understanding of World War II increases. At the same time, she realizes that the Bataan Death March completely transformed the soldiers lives in a way they never imagined.

Bask in the bravery of the soldiers in the Bataan Death March. Get a copy of Janis Pardue Hills Telling His Story: POW #1000: The Bataan Death March and Japanese POW Camps today on Amazon and Barnes & Noble or you can reach her personally through email janisphill@gmail.com .

Telling His Story: POW #1000: The Bataan Death March and Japanese POW Camps

Author | Janis Pardue Hill, Ph.D.

Published Date | December 2, 2022

Publisher | LifeRich Publishing

Genre | History, Memoir

Author Bio

Dr. Janis Pardue Hill is a retired university professor and lifelong educator. She holds a BS in English education, an MA in literature, and a Ph.D. in curriculum theory. She has worked in university and secondary classrooms and as a program coordinator in the Louisiana Department of Education and the Ouachita Parish School System. Dr. Hill retired from Louisiana Tech University.