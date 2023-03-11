WEBWIRE – Friday, March 10, 2023

Your Online Publicist works with Jamie Vannata and her inspiring book, Your Character Defines You, where she lays out a path to self-love by building the right character.

Your Online Publicist is a publishing company ready to dedicate itself to the requests of its clients. The teams of professionals in Your Online Publicist prioritize publicity and getting the voices of their clients heard clearly. They uphold high standards for the services and products they offer. They are now gladly working with Jamie Vannata and her powerful book Your Character Defines You.

Reading Your Character Defines You will be the first step into transforming the readers lives. This is the perfect foundation for understanding themselves and utilizing their gifts and talents for the betterment of the world. The readers will discover that with love and support, their ambitions are, after all, within reach. The authors expertise is reflected in the effectiveness of her words. Her probing questions will leave the readers motivated to find answers.

Jamie Vannata clearly lays out the steps needed to tread into ones destiny. Your Character Defines You is both a spiritual and a psychological approach to self-discovery. Its a life-changing knowledge for everyone whether they be Christian or not. It encourages the reader to conquer themselves first and know the greatness lying within them before attempting to make their dreams into reality.

Your Character Defines You illustrates that the readers need to reflect on the bibles teachings and their true purpose to discover their potential and become their highest selves.

Get your copy now! at https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/your-character-defines-you-by-jamie-vannata

Your Character Defines You

Author: Jamie Vannata

Publisher: Your Online Publicist

Published Date: April 2022

Book Genre: Self-Help

Paperback ISBN: 978-1-63892-276-6

Hardcover ISBN: 978-1-63892-332-9

About the Author

Jamie Vannata is a wife, mother, teacher, life coach, and friend to all. She has been a teacher for more than twenty years and has taught elementary school, junior high school, high school, and special education. She has witnessed many different things while teaching within classrooms of every age group and demographic and has learned that all are the same, wanting to know whether they are loved, cared for, and accepted. This has become her reason to write this book.