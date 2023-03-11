“The Tired Child” an Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free for One More Day (Until 03/10/2023)

United States – WEBWIRE – Friday, March 10, 2023

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Dr. Meghna Dassanis new #1 international best-selling book, The Tired Child: How Sleep and Sleep Breathing Can Change Your Childs Life. It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day, March 10th. Kids across the United States are experiencing a sleep crisis. Sometimes, they cant sleep because of anxiety or too much screen time. But other times, the problem runs deeper. For some children, the lack of high-quality, restful sleep is due to sleep-disordered breathing. When children cant breathe properly, they cant sleep. And a lack of sleep negatively impacts childrens healthy development and puts them in crisis. The Tired Child provides parents and healthcare providers with a comprehensive look at pediatric sleep-disordered breathing. It dives into why sleep is so important and shares how to get kids the proper treatment if they have a sleep condition, like obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

The Tired Child by Dr. Meghna Dassani will be free and available for download on Amazon (Until 03/10/2023) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BVGTYYLX.

Meghna Dassani, DMD is passionate about helping patients with sleep-disordered breathing get the treatment they need to live healthier, happier lives. Throughout her career, she has gained invaluable insight into what it takes to implement those services into the practice and currently shares her knowledge and experience in her role as a speaker. She is an international speaker that strives to leave audiences with the knowledge and skills necessary to deliver sleep apnea treatments.

Before attending the Goldman School of Dental Medicine at Boston University, Dr. Dassani operated a successful dental practice in Mumbai. For the past 13 years, she has been practicing in Houston, Texas where she continues to enhance her knowledge of obstructive sleep apnea.