Hong Kong – SED leads delegation to inspect arrangements for Mainland study tours of senior secondary subject of Citizenship and Social Development (with photos)

SED leads delegation to inspect arrangements for Mainland study tours of senior secondary subject of Citizenship and Social Development (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Secretary for Education, Dr Choi Yuk-lin, today (March 9) led a delegation to visit Shenzhen and Guangzhou to inspect the relevant arrangements for Mainland study tours of the senior secondary subject of Citizenship and Social Development (CS).



Members of the delegation included the Permanent Secretary for Education, Ms Michelle Li, Deputy Secretary for Education Ms Teresa Chan, and more than 20 representatives from the education sector.



Dr Choi said that the visit programme covered multiple destinations and she looked forward to professional exchanges with sector representatives on the preparation for the CS Mainland study tours to be launched next month.



Accompanied by the Deputy Director of the Office of Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan Affairs of the Ministry of Education, Mr Shu Gangbo, and the First-level Inspector of the Department of Education of Guangdong Province, Mr Zhu Chaohua, the delegation first visited the Shenzhen Qianhai International Convention Center. They toured an exhibition celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone to understand Shenzhen’s achievements and strengths in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).



They subsequently visited the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Innovation and Entrepreneur Hub to learn about its founding concept and infrastructure, including the Entrepreneur Academy and the Incubator Blocks. They also explored the development opportunities for Hong Kong young people in Qianhai.



In the afternoon, the delegation departed for Guangzhou to visit the Pearl Bay Development Exhibition Center in Nansha to know about Nansha’s planning concept, development prospects and important role in the GBA development. Later, they had a tour of the intangible cultural heritage and the Cantonese Opera Art Museum at Chen Clan Temple and Yongqing Fang respectively.



Members of the delegation enthusiastically participated in the activities and had fruitful exchanges. They will continue the inspection tour tomorrow (March 10).