Hong Kong – Police make arrests for two cases in relation to suspected contravention of National Security Law

Police make arrests for two cases in relation to suspected contravention of National Security Law ******************************************************************************************



The National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police Force (NSD) today (March 9) and yesterday (March 8) arrested two women in two separate cases for contravening the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (National Security Law).



The NSD conducted an enforcement operation on Hong Kong Island today and arrested a 65-year-old woman for suspected collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security, contravening Article 29 of the National Security Law.



Besides, the NSD conducted an enforcement operation in Sau Mau Ping on another case yesterday and arrested a 23-year-old woman for suspected inciting secession, contravening Article 20 and 21 of the National Security Law. Investigation revealed that the arrested woman was suspected of publishing online posts that incite Hong Kong independence.



The arrested persons are being detained for enquiries.