Wall Street Journal Bestseller “Ignite Culture” Reveals Secret to Saving Your Company

The Era of Doom and Gloom is upon us: first, we had the Great Resignation, now we’re in the middle of massive tech layoffs, and many economists are predicting another recession is just around the corner. The question on every CEO’s mind is: how will my company survive?

The answer according to Margaret Graziano, one of Silicon Valley’s Top 100 Women Leaders, is to “ignite” your workplace to improve employee motivation and retention. Indeed, she has named her book “Ignite Culture” for this very reason.

Written for CEOs and other high-level executives, the book whose full title is “Ignite Culture: Empowering and Leading a Healthy, High-Performance Organization from the Inside Out” is being touted as the only way forward in these trying times.

This year has already seen massive layoffs in the tech sector, with over 30,000 jobs lost, and more are coming. However, Graziano and others see this as an opportunity to attract, hire, and retain top talent, the key to any business’s future.

“A healthy, human-centric culture is no longer a luxury; it’s an absolute requirement for any company seeking high-growth or breakthrough performance. It is the key to unlocking the potential of your people, who are the foundation of your company’s success,” Graziano writes.

“Ignite Culture” is divided into three sections. Section I focuses on the Leader, encouraging them to take a hard look at themselves and learn to pave the way for change; Section II focuses on the Leadership Team, talking about the importance of trust and dismantling roadblocks; Section III pulls back to the Organization and gives advice about how to make sure everyone is achieving at warp speed.

“What I’m proposing is a fundamentally different approach to creating a sustainable, high-performance organizational culture. It starts by igniting the human spirit at work, from the inside out, one human at a time,” she continues.

Thinkers50 #1 Executive Coach and New York Times bestselling author Dr. Marshall Goldsmith wrote the book’s Foreword, where he lavished praise on Ms. Graziano and her methods.

“Ignite Culture is the ultimate guide to becoming the leader and company that inspires others. Creating a culture that uplifts and empowers always starts with you,” he says.

“Ignite Culture: Empowering and Leading a Healthy, High-Performance Organization from the Inside Out” is available in eBook, paperback, and hardcover at all major online retailers, including Amazon.

About the Author

Recognized as one of Silicon Valley’s Top 100 Women Leaders, Margaret Graziano’s groundbreaking work is driven by her power to uncover and catalyze human potential. For over 25 years, she has been pioneering new methods of leadership training, organizational culture, and strategic people operations. The results are proven successes that have unlocked a wealth of talent, human spirit, and capacity in more than 25,000 people.

