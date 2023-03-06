Core Trading Partners, Inc., Launches Zen-On Classical Music Karaoke

Zen-On Classical Music Karaoke allows musicians to play along with the music score from the Danish National Symphony Orchestra in a karaoke-style, removing a flute or violin for musicians to fill in the music tract. Maestro John Ramonett, COO of Core Trading Partners, Inc., praised the product, saying, “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly never sounded so good!”

“Karaoke” is a Japanese word made up of “kara,” which means “empty,” and “oke,” which is short for “orchestra.” In other words, the karaoke meaning in Japanese is “singing without music,” and the word translates to “empty orchestra.” Zen-On Classical Music Karaoke takes this concept and applies it to classical music, allowing musicians to play along with a world-class orchestra in a fun and engaging way.

Core Trading Partners, Inc. has long been dedicated to providing musicians and educational institutions with high-quality sheet music and musical instruments. With the launch of Zen-On Classical Music Karaoke, they are once again leading the way in innovation and creativity in the music industry.

For more information about Zen-On Classical Music Karaoke and Core Trading Partners, Inc., please visit their website at http://www.coretradingpartners.com or contact Maestro John Ramonett, COO at (219) 242-7325 or https://demo6405032fcea6b.yolasitebuilder.loopia.com

###