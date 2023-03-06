12×12 Cardstock Launches a New Collection of Glitter Paper

12×12 Cardstock, an online retailer of specialty paper products, has launched a new collection of glitter paper. This collection features 20 colours of glitter paper, available in 8.5×11 and 12×12 sizes that is perfect for card making, scrapbooking, and other paper crafts. The paper is acid-free, lignin-free, and fade-resistant, and can be used with a variety of other crafting materials. 12×12 Cardstock’s new glitter paper collection is sure to be a hit with crafters and card makers alike.

NEW COLLECTION OF SQUIN GLITTER: 12x12cardstock.shop a leader in crafting supplies, announces the launch of its new line of sequin glitter on 12×12 cardstock. This new collection is a great addition to the company’s existing range of glitter paper products and is sure to be a hit with craft enthusiasts. The new sequin glitter on 12×12 cardstock collection is available in an array of vibrant colours and textures. This high-quality glitter paper allows users to create shimmering art projects, cards, and scrapbook pages. The paper is perfect for creating a variety of crafts, as it is both durable and easy to work with. The company has taken extra care to ensure that the glitter cardstock is acid-free and archival-quality, so it can be used for projects that will last for years to come. The glitter paper is also a great option for scrap bookers, as it allows them to create unique and dazzling pages with ease. 12x12cardstock.shop is dedicated to providing the best quality crafting supplies that are both affordable and easy to use. The new sequin glitter paper is sure to be a hit with crafters of all levels and will add a touch of sparkle and shine to any project. For more information about the new collection of sequin glitter paper, visit https://www.12x12cardstock.shop/

About 12×12 Cardstock

Life sometimes comes at you fast. What was fresh on the mind yesterday will soon be gone tomorrow, which means memories unfortunately fade and are often lost forever. We get it. Trust us, we get it. Dedicated to helping families like ours preserve and archive memories that will be handed down and cherished from generation to generation, we here at 12×12 Cardstock Shop provide high-quality paper and cardstock for scrapbooking, card making, die-cutting and all your DIY paper crafting treasures.

To us, paper crafts are so much more than what meets the eye. With each detail chosen for a specific reason or purpose, they have a way of representing our past, present and future. We like to think of these crafty creations as works of art that tell stories of where we’ve been, how we got where we are and where we’re going. They chronicle life surrounded by loved ones and enriched with meaningful moments.