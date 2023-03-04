Universal Music Group Nashville Teams with Universal Music Canada on Country Newcomer Josh Ross.

WEBWIRE – Friday, March 3, 2023

Universal Music Group Nashville is teaming up with Universal Music Canada on country newcomer Josh Ross. Ross, a Waterdown, Ontario-native, is already an established hitmaker in his home country with back-to-back Top 5 singles on Canadian country radio. Now turning heads in Nashville and beyond, Ross was recently named one of Spotifys Hot Country Artists To Watch, has shared the bill with Bailey Zimmerman, and will join Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert on a North American tour this year.

Josh is such a gifted songwriter with so much depth, shared Cindy Mabe, President, UMG Nashville. Hes made Nashville his home so he could hone his songwriting skills and has elevated his art and his fan base in a short period of time. Josh found country music through Steve Earle, and songwriting has followed him throughout his life. We are honored to get to work with Josh Ross, The Core and Universal Music Canada to take Joshs music around the world.

For a long time, weve wanted to partner with Cindy and the world class team at UMG Nashville but it needed to be with the right artist. That artist is Josh Ross one of the most promising voices in country music today, said Jeffrey Remedios, Chairman & CEO, Universal Music Canada. Josh is at once a phenomenal songwriter and magnetic performer who captures the hearts of fans with every song and every performance.

With a first-rate team already in place stateside, Josh Ross is managed by The Core Entertainment and booked by The Neal Agency.