Theresa R. Corbin Celebrated as a Woman of the Month for January 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Theresa R. Corbin of the Bronx, New York is celebrated as a Woman of the Month for January 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of retail sales. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Theresa R. Corbin

With over six years’ experience, Theresa R. Corbin is the owner and creative coordinator of TRC Creations. Theresa makes and sells gift baskets for all occasions and creates jewelry from semi-precious stones. She is responsible for the overall operations, management, and customer service. In her spare time she enjoys cooking and travel.

About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.