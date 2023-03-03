The Paragon Group Invests In Mother of Fact, An On Demand Nutrition Care Platform

ATLANTA – March 1, 2023 – PRLog — The Paragon Group, under Managing Partner Armond Davis, remains true to its mission to embark on a journey of innovation, progress, and protection for Women’s Healthcare.

Just in time for Women’s History Month, The Paragon Group announces their investment in Mother of Fact, an on-demand nutrition care platform for pre-natal and post-partum patients – from pregnancy to a baby’s first year of life. The Founder and CEO of Mother of Fact, Emily Sylvester, MS, RD, LDN, IBCLC founded the company after working with countless families as a registered dietitian and becoming a mother herself. She found herself eager to create a messaging platform where Moms could get the trusted resources around maternal nutrition and baby feeding that they needed from an ‘expert without the ego.’ Additionally, Emily is the 2019-2024 president of the Massachusetts Breastfeeding Coalition and was acknowledged as the 2018 Recognized Young Dietitian of the Year through the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Through her entrepreneurial work in maternal and infant nutrition advocacy has recently been recognized by programs such as MassChallenge and Startup Health.

‘I am excited to bring Armond and his fund onto the Mother of Fact team as we improve nutrition equity and access in the maternal and infant care space – fully knowing that the Paragon Groups’ mission is quite complimentary,’ Sylvester said.

As a most recent project, Mother of Fact is working in partnership with AHIMA Foundation, a 501(c)3 national nonprofit organization that helps patients make informed health decisions and guides evidence-based healthcare system policies and practices. They are also working with the Los Angeles-based outpatient clinic, Claris Health on an NIH National Institute of Child Health and Human Development Grant. This work focuses on the use of Mother of Fact’s digital health platform to increase a clinic’s use of various CMS codes through registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) telehealth wraparound services for medical nutrition therapy (MNT) and app-based nutrition literacy. The outcomes of this grant are key to tackling the US maternal care crisis, and unacceptable maternal and infant death rates in the US

Emily initiated Mother of Fact to reinvent how pregnant people and new moms connect to equitable nutrition information. She is the proud mother of 3 babies under the age of 8.

Emily is one of the most brilliant founders in the women’s healthcare space today, and her company, Mother of Fact, is constantly working to improve outcomes for female patients across the board. The Paragon Group is honored to become an investor and partner with Mother of Fact in the quest to provide better healthcare for women, especially those from underserved communities. We will continue to support Emily as she alters the landscape of healthcare for generations to come. states Armond Davis.

This investment is one of many planned for The Paragon Group as Armond plans to prepare founders within the portfolio for massive growth in their industries. For more information about Armond and The Paragon Group please visit https://www.paragoninvestmentfund.com/ . For all press and media inquiries please contact Lindsey Walker at lindsey@walkerassocmediagroup.com

About The Paragon Group

The Paragon Group seeks to provide ethnically diverse and woman-owned businesses, which have been historically undervalued by the investment community, access to investment capital and guidance that unlocks the potential for exponential growth. We believe that a lack of access to investment capital has limited the opportunities for growth by these businesses. Through filling this gap in access, The Paragon Group invests not only in businesses but also in their founders, and the underserved communities in which they live.

About Mother of Fact

Mother of Fact offers a digital health platform for women’s health clinics and connects patients with critical access to registered dietitians. After working with countless families as a registered dietitian and becoming a mother herself, CEO and Founder Emily Sylvester found herself eager to create a messaging platform where Moms could get the trusted resources around nutrition that they needed from an ‘expert without the ego.’

These ‘Best Feeding Friends’ would become the ‘BFFs’ that her Moms needed at all hours to provide empowering, affordable, and unbiased support.