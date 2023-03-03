ReadersMagnet Showcases Ilyse Rothman’s Children’s Book “I Already Am!” at the 2023 LibLearnX

San Diego, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Thursday, March 2, 2023

ReadersMagnet, a self-publishing company, displayed Ilyse Rothmans book I Already Am! at the 2023 LibLearnX: The Library Learning Experience (LLX). LibLearnX occurred on 27-30, 2023, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Library professionals and authors were among the attendees who participated in the four-day learning conference. Author Ilyse Rothman also attended the event.

Her childrens book I Already Am! will remind its young readers that they can be whatever they desire, regardless of age. Said Ilyse about her book, I Already Am! is here to remind us that WE ALREADY ARE everything we thing we need to grow to be!

As children turn the pages of the book, they will be cheered by the vivid and colorful images. Ilyse dedicates I Already Am! to kids and everyones inner child. It aims to empower kids to realize their potential is a singular paradigm shifter that can result in a happy and meaningful life. The book by Ilyse is fantastic for parents and teachers who wish to inspire children to be their best selves. Participants of the 2023 LibLearnX, especially parents and early education teachers, are pleased to know and read Ilyse Rothmans book. It is designed to touch the hearts and nurturing power of children and adults reading the book.

Interested readers may grab a copy of Ilyse Rothmans I Already Am! now available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Learn more about Ilyse and her works by visiting her website: http://www.ilyserothman.com/.

I Already Am!

Author | Ilyse Rothman

Genre | Childrens Book

Publisher | AuthorHouse

Published date | March 4, 2014

Author

Ilyse Rothman is the founder of The Flip Your Script Formula by YUMLife. Those who know Ilyse describe her as a master due to her uncanny ability to enlighten people on how to identify, release, and rewrite the chapters of their lives rooted in struggle. She can do it while making sure that people grow a life they love and all part of themselves.

Her larger-than-life approach to living began after her recovery from an autoimmune disease that left her paralyzed for months. While recovering, Ilyse recognized the tremendous power of belief. Her journey gave her countless recognition from organizations and publications such as Best of New York, A & E TV, and Time Out New York.

Ilyse Rothman actively works by helping others gain significant insights and tools in understanding a deep mind and body connection.