Hope Murphy’s Children’s Book All Set for Display at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2023

Author

Hope Murphy is a new author of Christian childrens books. Hopes journey started in Lewiston Woodville, North Carolina, with her parents, Clarence and Bobbie Murphy, and her brothers and sisters.

Hope learned at an early age that God had His hands on her life, but it was in 2008 that she rededicated her life to Christ, walking hand-in-hand with Him. Hope attributes her inspiration for writing to her faith, her family, Bishop Rosie S. Oneal of Koinonia Christian Center Church, and her friends along the way.