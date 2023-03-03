Glorium Technologies Listed on IAOP’s 2023 Global Outsourcing 100

The list also includes such companies as Accenture, Baker & McKenzie, Canon Business Process Services, Deloitte Consulting, EY, Intellias, KMPG International, Tata Communications Transformation Services Limited and others.

Through our projects, we are dedicated to making a positive impact on the world and providing valuable services for our clients. We take pride in having been recognized alongside some of the most well-respected industry firms, Andrei Kasyanau, CEO and Co-Founder at Glorium Technologies, comments.

Glorium Technologies is a full-cycle custom software development company that has delivered 100+ products to its clients. The headquarters is located in the US. Since its establishment in 2010, the Company has been helping startups grow by offering top-notch technology designs. Its centers have mastered Business Intelligence, AR/VR, Blockchain, Machine Learning, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, and many other top tech trends.

Glorium Technologies achievements are recognized by the international IT community and awarded by the Inc. 5000, Clutch, GoodFirms, AppFutura, Wadline, etc.

The Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-lists are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best companies in the industry. The lists include companies worldwide that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services not just information technology and business process outsourcing, but also facility services, real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing and logistics.

