Sloppy Joe’s sponsors The Wheel at ICON Park with special offer for guests

You can enjoy the fun of the Key West-based restaurant and Central Floridas exciting attractions all in one place at ICON Park this March. Guests who purchase tickets to The Wheel will receive one free order of Sloppy Nachos with the purchase of two entres March 1 to 31.

Sloppy Nachos are a fan-favorite appetizer and the perfect way to start your meal. Dig into a mound of chips covered in the restaurants world-famous sloppy joe mix, black beans, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato and topped with sour cream.

After your ride on The Wheel, you wont want to miss Sloppy Joes toast at sunset just like it’s done in Key Wests famous Mallory Square. Keep the fun rolling and add one of Sloppy Joes award-winning, tropical drinks to your order! Sip on one of the restaurants signature Island Chilling Cocktails like a Hemingway Daiquiri, Tropical Sangria and Papas Mojito or cool off with a frozen Sloppy Rita or Key West Colada.

Sloppy Joes colorful history is part of the lure of the Key West tradition. Having originally opened the day that prohibition was lifted in 1933, the bustling bar has grown into a Florida staple with locations at ICON Park, Treasure Island, Daytona Beach and, of course, Key West. This fun-centered, casual dining restaurant will keep you on your toes and wondering what comes next. Grab a bite to eat, let a hospitable bartender whip up one of Joes famous cocktails, kick back and relax while enjoying the entertainment the possibilities are endless.

ICON Park is at the center of the International Drive Resort Area and Orlando Entertainment District. With free parking and conveniently located near I-4, Universal Boulevard and the Beachline, this premiere entertainment complex is easy to access for any Central Florida resident or Orlando tourist.

To learn more about Sloppy Joes visit https://www.sloppyjoesorlando.com. To learn more about ICON Park, visit: https://iconparkorlando.com.

About Sloppy Joes

Sloppy Joes is the world-famous Key West Bar and Restaurant, best known as author Ernest Hemingways regular hangout. The original Sloppy Joes in Key West, Florida opened on Dec. 5, 1933, the day that Prohibition was repealed, and now boasts five locations worldwide including four in Florida (Key West, Treasure Island, Daytona Beach and Orlando) and one in Havana, Cuba. Best known for dazzling tropical drinks, live island music and great food selections, Sloppy Joes is a favorite for every age group and a perfect venue for large groups and celebrations. ICON Park is the second location owned and operated by Orlando-based Restaurant Partners, Inc. www.sloppyjoesorlando.com, www.sloppyjoesdaytonabeach.com.

About ICON Park

ICON Park is a 20-acre, open-air, gate-free entertainment destination with plenty of fun adventures for the whole family. The perfect place to ride, dine, drink, and explore.

Located in the heart of the Orlando Entertainment District, ICON Park offers more than 50 amazing restaurants, funky bars, boutique shops, and cant-miss attractions, all anchored by The Wheel, a jaw-dropping observation wheel that soars 400 feet 40 stories in the air.

Visit other attractions including SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium, Madame Tussauds Orlando and Museum of Illusions Orlando. ICON Park also offers a diverse mix of restaurants for lunch, dinner and late-night bites that satisfy a wide variety of flavors and cuisine. Find a unique collection of shopping and dining kiosks and explore each location as you stroll under the festoon lights along the brick promenade.

Enjoy free parking and park admission. Learn more at ICONParkOrlando.com.

