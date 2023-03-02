Hong Kong – Hospital Authority expresses concern towards ward safety issue

Hospital Authority expresses concern towards ward safety issue **************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

The spokesman for the Hospital Authority (HA) made the following reminder today (March 1) regarding the safety of ceiling hoist track in wards:

The HA Head Office received a report from Tuen Mun Hospital (TMH) today regarding an external cover of a ceiling hoist track for patient lifting being dropped in a Medicine and Geriatrics Rehabilitation Ward this evening.The cover is about 17 centimeters long and 9.5cm wide. Patients for lifting have passed the track section concerned. No patient or staff was injured in the incident. The ceiling hoist concerned has been suspended from use immediately. The hospital has arranged technician to inspect similar installations, and requested maintenance contractor to conduct thorough investigation to understand the cause of the incident.

The HA is very concerned about the incident and has notified all clusters to inspect similar tracks, and reminded staff to conduct safety check and ensure the safety of the surrounding before operating the ceiling hoist.

The HA reiterates that the safety of patients and staff is the HA’s utmost concern. The HA will implement different measures to protect the safety of patients and staff.