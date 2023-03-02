Hong Kong – Update on United Christian Hospital missing patient incident

Mar 2, 2023 | International

Update on United Christian Hospital missing patient incident

************************************************************


The following is issued on behalf of the Hospital Authority:

     The spokesman for the United Christian Hospital made the following update announcement today (March 1) regarding a patient leaving the hospital without notification:
 
     The 89-year-old male patient who left the hospital without notification yesterday (February 28) was located by police tonight. Police had informed the patient’s family accordingly.