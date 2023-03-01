Redefining Corporate Growth – A Holistic Perspective Adopted by MSys Technologies

Employees first World

MSys Culture of Care is a dedicated team that takes care of all employees wellbeing across employee lifecycle from recruitment to our alumni network that results into career employees as MSys ambassadors.

Driven by Customer Purpose, Coupled with Product Engineering Passion

Sanjay Sehgal (Founder, Chairman and CEO, MSys Technologies) echoes triumphantly, All of us have brands we love, software products we engage and apps we follow with almost religious fervor. One common pulse Software Product Engineering Teams that build and manage them. And thats what MSys specializes in. Our GDCs are forward-thinking software outsourcing hubs focused on leveraging our experiential customer intimacy models and technological advancements at scale for delivery excellence. At the end of the day, we bet on both (Product) Engineering and our Engineers (people).

Customer Intimacy Models that inspire Trust

Sunny Raskar (VP and Global Head, Sales, and Marketing, MSys Technologies) illustrates, Our product engineering and digital transformation services team build a customer-centric culture that inspires trust and brand affinity for mutual success. We build close, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers to help them accelerate their time-to-market, product roadmaps, increase their market shares and architect perennial revenue streams. This enables MSys to deliver personalized, seamless, and omnichannel customer experiences and reinforces customers’ trust.

Investors and Shareholders Returns

MSys Technologies has registered a stellar business performance of 41.85% YoY revenue growth for year ending 2022, increasing its tally of unicorn clients to more than a dozen in 2022. MSys signed multi-year, multi-million-dollar deals driven by digital transformations and cloud-native adoptions and has a lucrative pipeline established for 2023 as well. MSys Service Models inspire brand loyalty and an enriched and prodigious clientele across all key verticals, viz. Storage, FinTech, Digital Transformation, Cloud-Native Engineering, DevOps and more. To ensure continuous delivery, infusing robustness, dependability, and scalability, 800+ MSys-ians (software product engineers) have joined the MSys bandwagon in 2022.

Forbes Councils Member Induction

We are honored to welcome Sanjay Sehgal into the community, said Scott Gerber, Founder, Forbes Councils (an invite only group of Business CEOs).

Forbes Councils communities provide actionable advice to your most pressing business questions. Forbes Council is the perfect platform that will allow me to share my accrued business acumen derived from my Serial Entrepreneurship. And help peers to reach their potential ultimately contributing back to various industries and global economy, exults Sanjay.

MSys Engineers on Global Rostrums

In 2022, MSys technology aficionados presented their RnD work from our CoEs as thought leadership and expertise on global platforms like

SNIA Storage Developer Conference USA, India and EMEA

RedHat AnsibleFest, Chicago, Illinois, USA

ChefCon, USA

HashiConf Global, Los Angeles, CA, USA

Industry Limelight Awards and Accolades

In 2022, key wins were

SDC Awards

o Open Source/DevOps Innovation of the Year Winner

o Hyper-convergence Innovation of the Year Runner Up

2022 Georgia Titan 100 (Founder, Chairman and CEO, Sanjay Sehgal)

Environmental, Social, And Governance (ESG) Impact

It is our endeavor to reduce our carbon footprint and we have set goals to reduce our overall energy consumption across all our offices by 10%-15% in 2023 through smart energy and IoT enabled solutions. Also, we have set a goal to further enhance gender diversity by at least 10% in 2023.

MSys Growth Announcements

MSys is strapped on a fast growth trajectory complimented with its Product Engineering and Digital Transformation Services prowess. Recently, it inducted two new VPs into Engineering Leadership Karthik Bhagawan and Shankar Balakrishnan to accelerate the following

Business Growth MSys plans to increase its revenue by 50% towards the end of the year 2023. MSys plans 5X growth by 2025 with 10,000+ employees

GDC Expansions MSys plans to expand globally and open new GDCs in USA, Australia, and APAC regions

MnA Growth MSys is on acquisition spree to expand its Storage Engineering and Digital Transformation capabilities. MSys will acquire one or two companies by end of the year 2023

New Solution Accelerators MSys plans to launch SaaS based project management tool for ISVs and Enterprises in 2023

MSys Accelerator Program

Sameer Danave (Senior Director Marketing, MSys Technologies) eloquently expounds the MSys Accelerator Program, The program takes your idea from prototype to product. It is customized per start-up, covering everything from business modeling to customer acquisition. Our community of market strategists, SMEs, data scientists, researchers, and especially Founders are committed to your product success with world-class programming and business mentorship. Come, join the cohort of thinkers and tinkerers, and give yourself an adroit advantage in the digital marketplace.

About MSys Technologies

MSys Technologies (SDC Winner DevOps and Hyper-convergence Innovation of the Year) is a reliable partner for Product Engineering Services and Digital Transformation projects for its Enterprises and Silicon Valley clientele. We design, develop, and manage modern distributed systems and complex ecosystem integrations with open-source, proprietary, cloud-native, and containerized technology expertise, and outcome-based pricing. For more, please refer to https://www.msystechnologies.com/

