Melissa A. Little Consulting & Mediation Services Creates a Course on Talking with Children and Youth About Race

As we near the end of Black History Month 2023, it is important to emphasize the significance of talking with young people about race. This includes telling young people about the many contributions and sacrifices that people of African descent have made to help shape the nation. Excluding these stories from a child’s education, perpetuates interpersonal bias and reinforces structural racism. For children of African descent, this form of exclusion can also be detrimental to their mental and emotional well-being.

To help adults become more knowledgeable about racism and its effects on young people, as well as how to have healthy race conversations with children and youth, Melissa A. Little, diversity, equity, and inclusion expert, offers a variety of services, including group trainings, facilitated workshops, and individual sessions. In her newly launched self-paced online course, “Protecting Our Children Together: Building a Positive Racial Identity in Children and Youth,” Little provides practical strategies for parents, educators, and caregivers to guide children towards developing a healthy racial identity. Little’s accompanying book, “Protecting Our Children Together: Minimizing the Psychological Harms of Racism,” is an invaluable resource for anyone seeking to start conversations about race and racism in a positive and empowering way.

According to Little’s research, babies as young as six months can notice race-based differences. By the ages of two to four years old, children can internalize racial bias, and by age nine, children become more aware of how their racial group is perceived in American culture.

These statistics highlight the importance of starting conversations about race and racism with children from a young age. The earlier children develop a positive racial identity, the better equipped they will be to navigate the challenges of racism and discrimination. Little’s book and online course provide a valuable resource for parents, educators, and caregivers seeking to support children in developing a healthy racial identity as they grow and become more aware of racial hierarchies in society.

The course consists of modules such as “Why Talking with Children Early About Race Matters,” “Mental Health and Preventative Measures,” “Preparing Youth for Police Encounters,” and the importance of adults “Leading by Example” to cultivate a positive racial identity. This course is especially timely as the world marks Black History Month 2023 with the theme, Black Resistance. According to Little, “one form of resistance includes self-love and racial pride.” Building a healthy racial identity in children and youth is a powerful form of resistance, and this book and course provide valuable guidance to support this process.

