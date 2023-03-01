Mezcal Lauderdale Returns for the 2nd Annual Celebration of Everything Mezcal at Canyon/Rio’s Tequila Bar

UniteUs Group, the Creative Solutions Company behind the FemAle Brew Fest, Art Fort Lauderdale, and other annual events, announces the second installation of Mezcal Lauderdale. This celebration of everything Mezcal will be held at Canyon/Rio’s Tequila Bar in Fort Lauderdale, Florida starting Friday, June 2 through Monday, June 5, 2023. Curated by the UniteUs Group CEO, Andrew Martineau, and his wife, Frances Antonio-Martineau, the three-day festival will be a one-of-a-kind experience showcasing some of the world’s most popular Mezcal brands, new Mezcal’s entering the market, food pairings, cigar pairings, mixology classes, tasting dinners, live music, and workshops with a special panel discussion on Agave Sustainability.

“My love for Mezcal has only increased since launching the festival in May 2022, with the never-ending flavor profiles of the various types of agaves there is always something new to discover with this spirit, and we hope this festival can introduce more people to Mezcal and the versatility of the spirit in cocktails and food and cigar pairings,” says Andrew Martineau, UniteUs Group CEO. “What’s even more exciting this year is our move to Canyon and Rio’s Tequila Bar in downtown Fort Lauderdale. This venue allows us to curate a very special experience for guests over the 3-day weekend with two kitchens, a private dining room, a speakeasy Tequila/Mezcal Bar, and a parking lot perfect for a highly curated Grand Tasting.”

Friday, June 2

7:00 pm – 10:00 pm: Welcome Party

Saturday, June 3

11:00 am – 3:00 pm: Mezcal Brand Brunch (a-la-carte ticket)

4:00 pm – 5:00 pm: Mixology Classes (a-la-carte ticket)

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm: Mezcal Tasting Dinner 1 (a-la-carte ticket)

9:00 pm – 11:00 pm: Mezcal Tasting Dinner 2 (a-la-carte ticket)

Sunday, June 4

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm: Mezcal Sensory Class (a-la-carte ticket)

2:00 pm – 7:00 pm: Grand Tasting

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm: Mixology Classes (a-la-carte ticket)

4:00 pm – 5:00 pm: Food Pairings (a-la-carte ticket)

Monday, June 5

12:00 pm – 6:00 pm: Mezcal Hospitality Summit

12:30 pm – 1:30 pm: Sustainability Panel

1:30 pm – 2:00 pm: Lunch

2:00 pm – 6:00 pm: Brand Workshops

6:00 pm – 10:00 pm: Mezcal Bartender Battle

Confirmed Brands (so far) include Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Siete Misterios Mezcal, El Recuerdo Mezcal, Mezcal Campante, Banhez Mezcal and San Bartolo Mezcal Artesanal.

Partners include UniteUs Group, Choose954, Mexican Consulate, and Mexican-American Chamber of Commerce. Interested Mezcal brands and sponsors can reach out to events@uniteusgroup.com for details on ways to participate.

Tickets to Mezcal Lauderdale are available for purchase starting Wednesday, February 29 at mezcallauderdale.com.

About Mezcal Lauderdale

Mezcal Lauderdale is a 3-day celebration of Mezcal at Canyon/Rio in Fort Lauderdale, Florida that will begin on Friday, June 3 through Monday, June 5, 2023. This one-of-a-kind experience will feature an Industry Summit with workshops and Sustainability Panel, a Bartender Cocktail Battle, a Grand Tasting with multiple Mezcal Brands, Performances, Live DJ, Cigar Lounge, Tasting Dinners, Food Pairings, Brunch, Mixology Classes, and many other surprises. Ticket holders can try their favorite as well as discover new brands. All while getting to know more about the Mezcals from experts that will take them on the ultimate tour of Mezcal.

About UniteUs Group

Opening in 2017, UniteUs Group is an advertising and marketing consultancy developed under a new model that unites various synergistic entities under one umbrella to deliver progressive creative that benefits clients and communities by ways of notoriety, innovation, and profit. Consulting services include market research, R&D, product and service design, prototyping, and the development of both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail brands. Creative services include brand strategy, brand design and identity, interactive marketing, creative direction, public and media relations, media planning and buying, event curation, and experiential marketing.

UniteUs Group and partner agencies have experience across many verticals including travel & tourism, luxury, mass-market consumer brands, finance & insurance, retail & fashion, resorts & hotels, real estate, food & beverage, health & beauty, and the boomer market. For more information about UniteUs Group, please visit www.uniteusgroup.com and @uniteusgroup.