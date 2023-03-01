Japan – Mazda Production and Sales Results for January 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for January 2023 are summarized below.

I. Production

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in January 2023 decreased 7.2% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in January 2023]CX-5:24,670 units(down 26.7% year on year)CX-60:8,490 unitsMAZDA3:7,485 units(down 24.1%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in January 2023 decreased 3.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in January 2023]CX-30:13,248 units(down 1.5% year on year)MAZDA3:5,283 units(down 60.4%)CX-50:4,438 units(up 3313.8%)

II. Domestic Sales

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in January 2023 increased 22.7% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 5.5% (up 0.4 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged year-on-year) and a 4.1% total market share (up 0.2 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in January 2023]CX-60:3,016 unitsMAZDA2:2,003 units(up 9.9%)CX-30:1,634 units(down 5.2%)

III. Exports

Mazda’s export volume in January 2023 increased 5.9% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe and other regions.

[Exports of key models in January 2023]CX-5:26,631 units(up 3.2% year on year)MAZDA3:6,470 units(up 3.9%)CX-9:6,022 units(up 27.2%)

IV. Global Sales

Mazda’s global sales volume in January 2023 decreased 7.4% year on year due to decreased sales in China.

[Global sales of key models in January 2023]CX-5:25,391 units(down 22.1% year on year)CX-30:13,222 units(down 2.1%)MAZDA3:11,634 units(down 49.9%)

For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2023/202302/230227a.html.

