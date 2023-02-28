PNW Restoration Offers Basement Water Removal Services For Your Winter Flooding

PNW Restoration is proud to announce that we are now offering professional basement water removal services for homeowners in the Pacific Northwest. Our team of experienced professionals knows how to safely and efficiently remove water from your basement and mitigate any damage caused by flooding.

PNW Restoration is proud to announce that we are now offering professional basement water removal services for homeowners in the Pacific Northwest. Wintertime can bring an increased risk of flooding due to frozen pipes and melting snow, which is why it’s important to be prepared.

Our team of experienced professionals knows how to safely and efficiently remove water from your basement and mitigate any damage caused by flooding. We follow a thorough process that includes shutting off power, pumping water out, removing water-damaged items, and eliminating mold. We also use a dehumidifier to ensure that any remaining moisture is removed before completing any necessary repairs.

While there are steps you can take to prevent your basement from flooding, such as sealing windows and keeping pipes warm, it’s important to have a plan in place in case of an emergency. PNW Restoration is here to help you get your home back to its pre-flood condition as quickly and safely as possible. Don’t let a flooded basement stress you out this winter – let us handle it for you.

About PNW Restoration

Locally owned and operated with many years of experience in water restoration, mold remediation, and biohazard clean-up. Servicing the greater Portland area.