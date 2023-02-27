Tietoevry Banking provides the best Customer Service in the Financial Services sector

WEBWIRE – Monday, February 27, 2023

Brilliant Future has announced which organizations are the customers favorite. The list, which is based on quantitative data from approximately 2.3 million customer reviews, shows that Tietoevry Banking is the best when it comes to customer service in its sector.

In these uncertain times, the customer experience must come first. says Ulrika Jonsson, CEO of Brilliant Future. Today, its more important than ever to invest in a good customer experience an engaged approach, that combines simplicity, clarity, extensive knowledge, and a fast response. Tietoevry Banking stands out within the industry on this front. This can only be achieved by working strategically and data-driven, measuring the customer experience, analyzing the data and acting on the results to continuously improve.

Data collection has been ongoing since January 1st 2022 and is based on approximately 2.3 million customer surveys. Brilliant Futures ongoing surveys also show that organizations with high levels of employee engagement have more loyal customers than organizations with low employee engagement.

The confirmation of our BPOs services towards our customers is an appreciated recognition. Our customers experience is always in focus and the success is a combination of skill, diversity, and customer dedication. This award, as the Best Customer Service Provider, is an encouragement of our continuous work with and for our customers. says Pr Johansson, Head of Credit, Tietoevry Banking.

About the Brilliant Awards – Customer Experience:

Lists the organizations that have managed to create exceptional customer experiences.

Based on data from the companies customer surveys.

Data from approximately 2.3 million customer surveys form the basis for the results.

Data collection has been ongoing since January 1, 2022, and has been collected throughout the year.

All customer of Brilliant Future are automatically included in the rankings.

Learn more about the results:https://brilliantfuture.se/brilliant-awards-customer-experience-2023/

Read more about Tietoevry Financial BPO service:https://www.tietoevry.com/en/banking/credit/financial-bpo/

About Brilliant Future

Brilliant is one of the markets leading platforms for strengthening customer and employee relations. With 20 years of experience and 75 employees, we provide clients in more than 50 countries with actionable insights about the people who make up their business. Our insights unlock human potential, helping organizations drive change, engagement and results. The company (BRILL) is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange Nasdaq First North Growth Market.www.brilliantfuture.se

About Tietoevry

Tietoevry creates purposeful technology that reinvents the world for good. We are a leading technology company with a strong Nordic heritage and global capabilities. Based on our core values of openness, trust and diversity, we work with our customers to develop digital futures where businesses, societies, and humanity thrive. Our 24 000 experts globally specialize in cloud, data, and software, serving thousands of enterprise and public-sector customers in more than 90 countries. Tietoevrys annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and the companys shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Brs.www.tietoevry.com