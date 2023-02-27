Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of “Denial, Dignity and Deviance: Driven Realities,” a Psychological Voyage by Jim Rodriguez

About “Denial, Dignity and Deviance”:

Drink-driving deferrals and reckless driving brought me here to write this tread through realities – including the effects on the mental health of both parties.

My disability and continued rehabilitation have taught me much about social interactions and impositions.

This work is available worldwide via Amazon:

Paperback (95 pages)

Dimensions 13.97 x 0.56 x 21.59 cm

ISBN-13 978-1800944992

Kindle eBook ASIN B0BVFTJ2LS

Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/DDD

Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023

Other Books by Jim Rodriguez

Society Awaken – Book 1

Society Doesn’t Include Disability Fairly

Society Awaken – Book 2

Millions of Us Have Yet to Awaken to the Destruction of an Easy Thing Such as Drink/Drug-Driving

Drunk Driver Under the Light

A life of excursion

Drive Your Life a Mystical Adventure

Some admiration some distrust denials and detriments

The Simple Things

About Michael Terence Publishing – Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002