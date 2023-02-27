Mark A. Cline, of the Villages Florida, to Start a New Adventure as a Realtor

If Mark A. Cline is your realtor in the Villages Florida, you should know the extras his unique background will bring to your relationship.

Many people who are in the market for a home have interests that require some modification of the home to make it “homey to them.” Mark A. Cline has background managing dry wall construction, worked as an apprentice under a master carpenter and commercially built cabinets. This background translates to a solid understanding of home construction which is very important when considering home purchase with your intended upgrades in mind.

Before any construction can begin the design, process must bring a conceptual idea to a workable plan. Mark A. Cline re-designed and upgraded a historic home with a second story. While this sounds like a simple construction project the planning and coordination with historical society rules and regulations for most homeowners could not be done.

Most recently Mark A. Cline designed his own office building and managed the construction with 19 office spaces, multiple conference rooms, a kitchen, and an event room. This executive office suite building is complemented with energy saving technology solutions and a variety of office sizes.

Mark A. Cline has been a Mortgage Broker, Financial Planner, and a Yacht Captain. Which require extensive licensing and interaction with clients or owners, to ensure a total understanding of background information.

Community Involvement:

Parrot Head Charities, former US Super Yacht Assoc. Charter Member and Treasurer

Member of The Sons of American Legion Post 347

Member of Wildwood “BNI” Business Networking International

Hobbies:

Martial arts, boating, sailing, cooking, grilling, certified master diver