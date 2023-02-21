Hong Kong – Exchange Fund Notes tender results

Exchange Fund Notes tender results
**********************************
The following is issued on behalf of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority:
Exchange Fund Notes tender results
**********************************
|Tender date
|:
|February 21, 2023
|Paper on offer
|:
|EF Notes
|Issue number
|:
|02Y2502
|Issue date
|:
|February 22, 2023
|Maturity date
|:
|February 24, 2025
|Coupon
|3.75% p.a.
|Competitive Tender Result
|Amount applied
|:
|HK$8,600 MN
|Amount allotted
|:
|HK$1,200 MN
|Average price accepted (yield)
|:
|99.74 (3.92 PCT)
|Lowest price accepted (yield)
|:
|99.72 (3.93 PCT)
|Pro rata ratio*
|:
|About 28 PCT
|Average tender price (yield)
|:
|99.55 (4.03 PCT)
|Non-competitive Tender Results (for applications submitted through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited)
|Amount applied
|:
|Nil
|Amount allotted
|:
|Nil
|Allotment Price (yield)
|:
|Nil
* “Pro rata ratio” refers to the average percentage of allotment with respect to each tender participant’s tendered amount at the “lowest price accepted” level.