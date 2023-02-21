Hong Kong – Exchange Fund Notes tender results

Exchange Fund Notes tender results **********************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority:

Exchange Fund Notes tender results

Tender date : February 21, 2023 Paper on offer : EF Notes Issue number : 02Y2502 Issue date : February 22, 2023 Maturity date : February 24, 2025 Coupon 3.75% p.a. Competitive Tender Result Amount applied : HK$8,600 MN Amount allotted : HK$1,200 MN Average price accepted (yield) : 99.74 (3.92 PCT) Lowest price accepted (yield) : 99.72 (3.93 PCT) Pro rata ratio* : About 28 PCT Average tender price (yield) : 99.55 (4.03 PCT) Non-competitive Tender Results (for applications submitted through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited) Amount applied : Nil Amount allotted : Nil Allotment Price (yield) : Nil



* “Pro rata ratio” refers to the average percentage of allotment with respect to each tender participant’s tendered amount at the “lowest price accepted” level.