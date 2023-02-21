Hong Kong – Exchange Fund Notes tender results

Feb 21, 2023 | International

Exchange Fund Notes tender results

**********************************


The following is issued on behalf of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority:

Exchange Fund Notes tender results
**********************************

Tender date : February 21, 2023
Paper on offer : EF Notes
Issue number : 02Y2502
Issue date : February 22, 2023
Maturity date : February 24, 2025
Coupon   3.75% p.a.
Competitive Tender Result    
Amount applied : HK$8,600 MN
Amount allotted : HK$1,200 MN
Average price accepted (yield) : 99.74 (3.92 PCT)
Lowest price accepted (yield) : 99.72 (3.93 PCT)
Pro rata ratio* : About 28 PCT
Average tender price (yield) : 99.55 (4.03 PCT)
Non-competitive Tender Results (for applications submitted through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited)
Amount applied : Nil
Amount allotted : Nil
Allotment Price (yield) : Nil

 
* “Pro rata ratio” refers to the average percentage of allotment with respect to each tender participant’s tendered amount at the “lowest price accepted” level.