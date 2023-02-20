Continuum Global Solutions Opens New Location in Cebu, Philippines

Continuum Global Solutions, a global leader in the BPO industry, is pleased to announce the opening of a new contact center location in Cebu, Philippines. This new location will be home to more than 1,000 employees and acts as the newest showcase for our global operating model.

Key global clients and local agents joined Continuum the week of February 6 for a grand-opening and open house.

“We are excited to open our newest global location in Cebu,” says Michael Flodin, Chief Executive Officer. “This new location furthers our global footprint and adds to our growth strategy for years to come. Our Cebu team has an incredible level of passion for the work we do for our clients, and it shows in the level of quality on every interaction.”

The new location adds over 1,000 agents and supports Continuum’s global growth agenda.

Continuum Global Solutions has been in operations in the Philippines since 2016. The new location in Cebu joins the Philippines portfolio of industry solutions including telecommunications, healthcare, and pharmaceutical clients from around the world.