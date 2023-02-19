Goldson Corporation Limited in preliminary discussions for Chinese Wind Farm project

The onshore wind turbine farm in Chaozhou will operate at 4.2 MW with a rotor diameter of 112m and a hub height of 98m and the preliminary installation date of the wind turbines at the project site will commence in towards the end of 2023.

Goldson Corporation Limiteds Chief Investment Officer commented on the proposed wind farm project saying Currently we are having in-depth discussions with the proposed Chinese energy company and we hope to get going towards the end of the year, assuming we have a positive outcome in the next few days, and discussions are going smoothly.

Goldson Corporation Limiteds Chief Executive Officer also commented on the wind farm project and added We have already had the opportunity to work together with similar companies so this project will be a tremendous chapter in our ever-growing Renewable Energy portfolio. We strongly believe that this project will strengthen Chinas ambitious carbon neutral goals to provide consumers with affordable, reliable, and clean energy for the future.

The proposed Chaozhou Wind Farm project will be designed onshore and the wind turbines will be optimized to minimize environmental impact and cope with extreme weather conditions and various wind environments with the ultimate goal is to harness the region’s resource, the wind, and build the region’s future.

About Us – Goldson Corporation

Goldson Corporation is a Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Finance Advisory Firm, providing independent economic and financial advice and execution services for lower middle market companies with revenues typically between $10 million and $300 million.

We offer a full range of transaction and advisory services, guiding our clients through sell-side transactions and exit strategy planning, growth through acquisition, debt restructuring and corporate recapitalization.

Our team has extensive expertise in a wide range of industries including industrials, information technology, healthcare and general business services. Our engagements geographically span from national to international in scope.

###