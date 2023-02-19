Fulfillment IQ Backs Tusk Logistics in $1.6 Million Pre-Seed Funding Round

The $1.3M pre-seed funding round was led in partnership with Forum Ventures and Titletown Tech. The funding will be used to expand the current product roadmap as well as hire more team members to continue on the companys strong growth trajectory.

We’re thrilled to welcome Tusk Logistics into our portfolio, said Ninaad Acharya, co-founder and CEO of Fulfillment IQ. Many of our eCommerce clients have expressed frustration with the limitations of the existing small parcel ecosystem. Tusk Logistics fills a critical need by helping eCommerce shippers overcome the challenges of navigating complex regional carrier networks, and offering them a reliable, cost-effective shipping solution that put their needs first.

Ecommerce shippers are currently forced to partner with expensive and large single-carriers like FedEx or UPS or rely on complex regional carriers, with each carrier requiring a negotiated account, bespoke technical integration and tailored operations. Due to the complexity of navigating these regional networks, less than 3% of all domestic small parcel volume a $150B+ market is delivered by regional carriers. Tusk Logistics helps navigate this process with its national network of top regional parcel carriers that puts shippers first, with low costs, reliable deliveries and proactive support.

Fulfillment IQ will now implement Tusk Solutions into its consultation services for ecommerce clients who need regional shipping support. For more information on Fulfillment IQs supply chain consulting services please visit, fulfillmentiq.com.

