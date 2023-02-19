Erin Spaulding, CVA, CMandAA, Co-Founder and Managing Member, Spaulding Financial to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Highs and Lows of Psychedelic Therapy

For further details, please visit:

https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/the-highs-and-lows-of-psychedelic-cle/

About Erin Spaulding

Co-Founder and Managing Member, Erin Spaulding, CVA, CM&AA has over 20 years of experience involved in all forms of valuations and has provided various financial consulting services to numerous organizations in her time with Spaulding Financial, SingerLewak, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, American Appraisal Associates and GurseySchneider.

As an expert, Erin has served attorneys and corporate clients in shareholder disputes, and lost profits and economic damages cases with valuation and economic modeling capabilities. She has also spoken on professional panels in the areas of cannabis and technology, corporate transactions related to private equity, venture capital, angel-backed and independent sponsored deals.

About Spaulding Financial LLC

Since 1982, the members of Spaulding Financial have provided professional consulting services to clients of all sizes, both domestic and international. From strategic financial planning to valuation and results-driven value growth solutions, our purpose is always to build efficient, intuitive and data-driven analyses in support of our client’s goals.

Providing professional business valuation and related advisory services, we have managed valuation engagements involving entities ranging in size from start-ups and small closely held companies with under $1 million in revenue to multinational, publicly traded companies with revenues in the tens of billions. Engagements include financial reporting and compliance, mergers and acquisitions (including fairness and solvency opinions), corporate restructuring, leveraged buyouts, equity investments in early stage companies, capital raising, estate and tax planning, employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) transactions, shareholder disputes and litigation support.

Event Summary

In recent years, psychedelics have been gaining popularity when it comes to treating an array of mental health issues. With its promising medical and therapeutic benefits, psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy (PAP) is generating significant interest among policymakers, medical professionals, and the public. As it provides an alternative treatment for refractory mental health concerns, several cities in the U.S are starting to decriminalize some psychedelics.

However, the Food and Drug Administrations (FDA) approval for psychedelic treatment is still tough. As legal challenges and the upswing of studies in this field are likely to emerge, companies and practitioners must stay in the loop.

In a LIVE Webcast, a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners will offer an in-depth discussion of psychedelic-assisted therapy. Speakers will also dig deep into its potential opportunities, risks and pitfalls, and legal developments.

Key issues that will be covered in this course are:

Psychedelic Therapy: Nuts and Bolts

Potential Opportunities of Psychedelics

New Shifts in Psychedelic Drug Policies in the U.S.

Emerging Legal Challenges

What Lies Ahead?

About The Knowledge Group

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

