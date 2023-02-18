U.S. Travel Magazine to Highlight Panama in April Online Issue

The Central American country’s beauty and diversity make it a top tourist destination

By: U.S. Travel Magazine

PANAMA CITY – Feb. 16, 2023 – PRLog — The stunning Central American country of Panama is being chosen by US Travel Magazine for it’s April “Top Country” pick, an honor bestowed upon a country considered by many to be one of the most vibrant, exciting, beautiful and pristine not only in the Americas, but in the world as well.

US Travel Magazine, long considered to be one of the foremost sources for those travelers headed to North America as tourists or on business trips, said that Panama “is one of the most beautiful countries in the Western Hemisphere and a popular choice for travelers and tourists.” John Alexander, assistant travel editor for the magazine, said that Panama “definitely” is worth the trip, especially in lieu of the fact that it’s about the same flight time from Miami to Panama as it is from Miami to New York.

“In short, the answer is yes, Panama is worth visiting,” Alexander said from his London office (where U.S. Travel is headquartered) . “There is no denying it’s a beautiful country. It’s very clean and green with sweeping views, misty rainforests, tropical beaches, history, culture and lots of wildlife. I go there as often as I can.”

A surprising geographical fact that many might not be aware of: The entire country of Panama is only the size of South Carolina and home to the 8th Wonder of the World, The Panama Canal.

Alexander said that it’s hard to think of any other destination in the world that has such a variety of attractions that’s so close to America and so easy to reach.

“Panama has so many incredible attractions to see, guaranteed to please everybody,” Alexander said, citing the fact that he’s been there “at least” 20 times during his life. “It has a great variety of attractions: exotic tropical rainforests, beautiful mountain refuges, Caribbean-style beaches and one thousand islands, one of the best birding sites you’ll find in the world, seven living Indian cultures, a Miami-style sophisticated capital city with a vibrant night life, Spanish colonial historical sites, golf, diving, snorkeling, you name it, Panama has it!”

Great weather plays an important part in making the country so desirable: Panama has a year-round warm, tropical climate that’s equally diverse at the same time. Also, political stability and a very low crime rate and an excellent infrastructure.

“Panama is one of the most stable democratic republics in the Americas and has been a committed U.S. ally since the construction of the Panama Canal in the early 1900’s,” Alexander said, adding that the crime rate is far lower than that in most U.S. cities and other vacation and retirement destinations.

To discover more about this amazing country, check out US Travel Magazine’s Top Country starting in April. “You won’t be disappointed,” Alexander said. “I never am!”

You may visit the magazine’s website at http://www.ustravelonline.net.