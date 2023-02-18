Dale Hurteau a “Perfect Fit” for Guardian Data Destruction’s New Client Success Manager Role

Growth of onsite data destruction services, enterprise services, corporate ESG goals and data center services leads to new position

SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J. – Feb. 16, 2023 – PRLog — Guardian Data Destruction announced today that current Enterprise Services Manager Dale Hurteau is the optimal internal talent to fill the newly-created, high-level position of Client Success Manager. In this new capacity, Hurteau will be responsible for working one-on-one with ITADs, VARs, resellers and MSPs to design and scope optimal IT data destruction and data center solutions that protect customer data security and privacy.

Since returning to Guardian Data Destruction in 2021, Hurteau has served as the Enterprise Services Manager. As such, he focused on managing project scope and onsite processes for complex, large-scale North American enterprise data center projects including erasure, decommissioning, lift and shift, and secure IT transit.

Hurteau’s ITAD experiences began with a job developing IT asset disposition solutions for Fortune 500 companies. In 2001, Dale solved a telecom client’s problem while launching what was to become Guardian Data Destruction. Dale went on to form an ITAD company focused on data centers. After 10+ successful years, Dale returned to Guardian to manage the company’s Enterprise Data Center projects.

Glenn Laga, Guardian President and Founder, couldn’t be happier with the growth-related position and Hurteau’s new role, “Requests for a higher level of enterprise services are on the rise. These projects require a sophisticated level of technical data center knowledge including cable mapping, highly sensitive networks and servers, equipment migration, hybrid data destruction planning and hyper-scale enterprise erasure. We were thrilled to have Dale rejoin the Guardian team two years ago. Dale’s new role as a Client Success Manager will allow customers to use his enterprise knowledge to create secure, single-source, end-to-end solutions. I see this as a tremendous advantage for our ITAD partners and their clients who do not have the expertise or bandwidth to manage multiple service providers for large IT or data center projects.”

As a subject matter expert with almost forty years of hands-on field experience, Hurteau is a best practices resource to Guardian customers and the company’s internal service divisions. By bridging services and deliverables from Data Destruction Services, IT Packing and Logistics and Enterprise Data Center Services, his goal is to grow company sales and customer satisfaction.

Dale Hurteau can be contacted at 248-417-1755 and dhurteau@ guardiandatadestruction.com. He will be an expert speaker at 2023 trade shows and conferences including i-SIGMA, IAITAM, Datacom World and ITAD Summit.

