HD PHYSICAL THERAPY Recognizes American Heart Month

BURLINGTON, Mass. – Feb. 16, 2023 – PRLog — Chances are, we all know someone affected by heart disease or stroke; about 2,300 Americans die of cardiovascular disease each day, an average of 1 death every 38 seconds. In many communities across the U.S., death rates are actually increasing among adults ages 35 to 64. Not only are more younger adults dying of heart disease, but their rates of risk factors are also increasing. Nearly half of Americans have at least one risk factor for heart disease, such as high blood pressure, obesity, physical inactivity or an unhealthy diet.

You can help younger adults take control. During American Heart Month, let younger adults know they are not immune to heart disease, and that they can reduce their risk—at any age—through lifestyle changes and by managing medical conditions. The biggest part of living healthy comes down to simply making healthy choices. While you can’t change things like age and family history, the good news is that even modest changes to your diet and lifestyle can improve your heart health and lower your risk by as much as 80 percent.

How to Take Control of Your Heart Health:

Find time to be active. Aim for at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week. Invite friends out for a walk, try a group exercise class, or challenge the whole family to a soccer match.

Make healthy eating a habit. Small changes in your eating habits can make a big difference. Try making healthier versions of your favorite recipes. Look for ways to lower sodium, trans fat and sugar, plus add more vegetables.

Manage stress. Stay positive. Laughter has been found to lower levels of stress hormones, reduce inflammation in the arteries, and increase “good” HDL cholesterol.

Quit tobacco—for good. Smoking cigarettes and using other tobacco products affects nearly every organ in your body, including your heart. Quitting can be tough, but it can be easier when you feel supported.

Know your numbers! High blood pressure and high cholesterol are major risk factors for heart disease. Ask your health care team to check your blood pressure and blood cholesterol levels regularly and help you take steps to control your levels.

Changing your lifestyle can seem overwhelming, even when you start out slow. It can be especially difficult to determine how to get started, or which change to make first. If you need help, you may benefit from working with a licensed physical therapist. Studies show that physical therapy practices are excellent avenues for promoting a physically active lifestyle, and could potentially play an important public health role. With Direct Access, which means a person can visit a physical therapist directly, without a referral, at anytime, to seek a personalized health evaluation, more and more people are using physical therapy for preventative care and to help them stay healthy.

However, before getting started, you should always speak to your doctor before you change, start or stop any part of your healthcare plan, including introducing physical activity or exercise. Reading health and exercise information online may be helpful, but it cannot replace the professional diagnosis and treatment you might need from a qualified healthcare professional.

