Remanufactured Diesel Parts Supplier, Goldfarb & Associates, Inc. Announces Cost-Saving Referral Program

Goldfarb & Associates, Inc. is a leading supplier of new, used, and remanufactured diesel engine parts. With inflation putting pressure on individuals and businesses, Goldfarb is offering their customers a new way to save and earn money. The Goldfarb & Associates’ referral program will allow existing and new customers to save money on their diesel engine parts purchases.

A family-owned business, Goldfarb & Associates specializes in standard and hard-to-find diesel engine parts. Their 10,000-square-foot facility in Rockville, MD, houses an extensive inventory of turbochargers, camshafts, injection pump parts, and more, from which they ship to customers worldwide. Goldfarb can source even the most niche parts through their contacts in parts warehouses, salvage yards, and diesel shops locally and overseas. Customers can get their parts quickly and at a discount using the referral program.

“Our customers are important to us,” remarked Saul Goldfarb, founder of Goldfarb & Associates. “Their loyalty and word-of-mouth advertising help keep us busy and growing. We believe this new referral program will be great for everyone. Customers who refer their friends will benefit from sharing their great experiences with our company. Their friends get a discount on their purchase, and we get the opportunity to win over more customers with our service and reliability.”

Current customers who sign up for Goldfarb’s referral program will receive a personalized promotion code to share with friends, family, and other diesel engine enthusiasts. The promo code allows new customers to receive a five percent discount on their purchase. When a friend redeems this custom code, the existing customer also benefits by receiving a cash payment equal to five percent of their friend’s purchase, payable by PayPal, Venmo, or Zelle. Purchases made online and with a Goldfarb rep qualify for these benefits.

“We hope this new program will help the community save on diesel engine parts and rebuilt diesel engines,” stated Goldfarb. “We understand that for many, keeping their diesel engine running smoothly fuels their hobbies. The need is more vital for others, as the engine contributes to their livelihood or comfort. Whatever the need, we want to provide the best pricing and service for all our customers.”

To learn more about the Goldfarb & Associates, Inc. referral program or to browse their online inventory of diesel engine parts, visit goldfarbinc.com or call (301) 770-4514.

Goldfarb & Associates supplies customers around the world with a wide range of top-notch diesel parts. They specialize in injection pumps, fuel injectors, and turbochargers that fit all diesel engine applications.