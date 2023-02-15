Hong Kong – People’s Bank of China to issue Renminbi Bills through Central Moneymarkets Unit of Hong Kong Monetary Authority

People’s Bank of China to issue Renminbi Bills through Central Moneymarkets Unit of Hong Kong Monetary Authority ******************************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority:



The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will issue Renminbi Bills through the Central Moneymarkets Unit of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). Please find attached the tender notice and the tender information memorandum of the Renminbi Bills to be issued by the PBOC. Please also find attached the tender-related information provided by the Issuing and Lodging Agent through the HKMA.