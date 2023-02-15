Hong Kong – InvestHK and HKCEA jointly hold reception to thank Mainland investors in Hong Kong (with photos)

InvestHK and HKCEA jointly hold reception to thank Mainland investors in Hong Kong (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



​Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) and the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association (HKCEA) co-hosted a Mainland reception today (February 14), receiving around 700 representatives from the Mainland business community in Hong Kong in recognition of their contributions to Hong Kong’s economy.

The event was co-organised by the Chinese Banking Association of Hong Kong, the Chinese Securities Association of Hong Kong and the Chinese Asset Management Association of Hong Kong. The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, and Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government (LOCPG) in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Mr Yin Zonghua attended the reception as the guests of honour. Mr Lee delivered a speech after InvestHK’s Director-General of Investment Promotion, Mr Stephen Phillips, and the Chairman of the HKCEA, Mr Miao Jianmin, delivered welcome remarks at the event.

Mr Lee said, “Under ‘one country, two systems’, Hong Kong has the distinctive advantages of enjoying strong support of the motherland and being closely connected to the world. The city has rich experience in international connections. On the one hand, Hong Kong helps attract foreign investment to the country and, on the other, it helps Mainland enterprises search for business opportunities in overseas markets, working together in promoting the economic development of the country and Hong Kong. In addition, Hong Kong fully aligns with various national strategies including the 14th Five-Year Plan, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development and the Belt and Road Initiative, injecting continuous impetus into the growth of the economy. These factors, plus our strategic location in Asia and business-friendly environment, make Hong Kong extremely attractive to businesses from all over the world.”

Mr Phillips gave a warm welcome to the guests and especially thanked the HKCEA and the LOCPG in the HKSAR for their support over the years. He said, “I know we are all looking forward to a programme of high impact visits and quality events in the months ahead to make great things happen. And at InvestHK we will continue to help you identify opportunities to grow your business in and via Hong Kong at every step of the way.”



In his speech, Mr Miao expressed heartfelt gratitude to the HKSAR Government for the full support and service which has facilitated Chinese enterprises’ development in Hong Kong over a long time. He pointed out that 2023 marks the beginning of the complete following of the spirit and essence of the report of the 20th National Congress and the debut of the new journey of building a modern socialist country in all respects. The new journey of the country presents new opportunities for Hong Kong. Chinese enterprises have strong confidence in Hong Kong and have a lot to accomplish. He said that the HKCEA will fully implement the spirit of the important speech made by President Xi Jinping in Hong Kong on July 1, 2022, fully support the HKSAR Government’s governance in accordance with the law, rally its members to align themselves with national strategies, and make a greater contribution to helping Hong Kong unleash its development potential. The HKCEA will continue to support Chinese enterprises to leverage their strengths in making more investments in grass-root charitable causes to help the city overcome livelihood issues and create a better future for young people.

The event also included the launch ceremony of a booklet on the development of Mainland companies in Hong Kong officiated by Mr Phillips, Deputy Director-General of the Economic Affairs Department and Head of the Commercial Office of the LOCPG in the HKSAR Mr Liu Yajun; Vice-Chairman and President of the HKCEA Mr Yu Xiao; and the Chief Representative of the Representative Office in Hong Kong of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), Ms Wang Guannan, in the presence of Mr Lee; Mr Yin; Mr Miao; the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Mr Algernon Yau; and the Director-General of the Economic Affairs Department of the LOCPG in the HKSAR, Mr Xu Weigang. The booklet was co-published by InvestHK, the HKCEA, the Commercial Office of the Economic Affairs Department of the LOCPG in the HKSAR and the Representative Office in Hong Kong of the CCPIT. It features the development milestones and success stories of Mainland companies in Hong Kong and highlights key national and regional economic initiatives such as the 14th Five-Year Plan, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development, the Belt and Road Initiative and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

