AMF1 reveals the AMR23 at its new Silverstone HQ

In front of a packed audience in its new Silverstone headquarters, the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team (AMF1) unveiled its 2023 Grand Prix challenger, the AMR23.

WEBWIRE – Tuesday, February 14, 2023

This seasons race drivers Lance Stroll and double F1 World Drivers Champion Fernando Alonso took to the stage to reveal the new car alongside Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll and Team Principal Mike Krack.

The AMR23 is a considerable evolution of last years chassis, which was honed across the season into a consistent points challenger. In year three of the teams ambitious journey as Aston Martin, the aim is to deliver a car that will be competitive from the outset.

Lawrence Stroll, AMF1 Executive Chairman, said: This years move into our new state-of-the-art factory is more than just a serious statement of intent: it will considerably strengthen and empower every single individual in this organisation, helping us to deliver on our ambition to narrow the gap to the front of the grid and, in time, become genuine championship frontrunners.

In the past year, we have demonstrated the determination and belief needed to move forward and we have constructed a brand-new car to match our vision and ambition.

Across our partner portfolio, I want to offer my best wishes to Ravi Kumar, who has just been appointed CEO at Cognizant, a company with whom we share an inspired vision. To the team at Aramco, who have shown incredible faith in this organisation, and to all our partners, I extend my thanks for joining us on this unique journey.

The talk today is of new energy and, believe me, it feels like a fresh start and an incredibly promising and ambitious way to begin the new season.

Mike Krack, Team Principal, said: The second half of 2022 showed real signs of progress as we worked hard on car development. For this year, our aim must be to build a car that can fully deliver on its performance potential from the first moment it hits the track.

Making a strong start to the year, and then maintaining that momentum, is necessary if we are to make further advances towards the front of the grid. And, as an organisation, we are working hard to achieve that, and to further strengthen all areas of the team.

We already know the proven strengths of our design, engineering and build departments the arrival of Fernando, partnering Lance, further underlines the sheer depth and range of our driver squad. It feels like every element of this organisation is really working well together.

Finally, we would like to thank all of our fans for their unwavering support, and we look forward to seeing you across the world this season.

Dan Fallows, Technical Director, said: The design team was adamant that it wanted to tackle these regulations without compromise. We want to move up the grid and start challenging the teams at the front and you cant do that by sitting back and being conservative.

AMR23 is a significant development of the car we refined in the latter half of 2022 and we have improved it in every critical area. It optimises the solutions we felt would offer us the most performance, and it embodies the joint vision we have embraced and have built together over the recent months.

Now we need to focus on delivering an ambitious yet efficient programme of updates for the first race and across the remainder of the season.

Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani, Executive Vice President of Downstream, Aramco, said: Aramco and AMF1 share a joint commitment to engineering excellence and innovation, which is why we are proud to support the development and launch of the AMR23. We constantly ask ourselves how in the pursuit of excellence and in our work with Aston Martin F1 we share the belief in driving progress both on and off the track.

Rob Walker, President, Global Growth Markets, Cognizant, added: Were proud that Cognizant is keeping AMF1 at the forefront of digital innovation helping the team make smarter, faster decisions that unlock performance on and off the track. And were really excited about the launch of AMR23, the new season and the journey were taking together this year.

Lance Stroll said: Looking at AMR23, I can see lots of new thinking and some aggressive work around the packaging and aerodynamics that should really help us out as we head into year two of these new rules.

Im massively looking forward to working with Fernando. Ive always got along very well with him and it will be fantastic to race alongside him.

Fernando Alonso said: I have always said that I could see the ambition that shines bright at AMF1. And, as we launch the car in this brand-new factory, I think everyone can now see the scale of the ambition and determination at the heart of this organisation.

Just as important is the car and the AMR23 looks incredibly neatly packaged and highly efficient. I was pleasantly surprised when I sampled last years car for the very first time, and I think there is plenty of performance we can unlock together.

I cant wait to get started”