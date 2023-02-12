Nicolas Schiebe Publishes a Full-Packed Action Adventure Book “Treasurer of the Wild”

San Diego, CA USA – WEBWIRE – Saturday, February 11, 2023

If every soul artifact is found, our excursion can be known as a success. – Nicolas Schiebe

Nicolas Schiebes Treasurer of the Wild was last exhibited by ReadersMagnet, a self-publishing and book marketing company, at the 2023 LibLearnX: The Library Learning Experience last January 27-30, 2023, at New Orleans Earnest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Anyone will always be excited about the thought of treasure hunting. For Rogelio Wheeler, the main character in the action-adventure book Treasurer of the Wild, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him to join the excursion that his company organized. He was selected to join the expedition team to head on a journey to find some of the rare gemstones spread across China.

Each artifact has its own value to the architectural history and is priceless to a treasurer of the wild. But is it really true? Or are they just searching for nothing?

Anyone interested to read more of Nicolas Schiebes Treasurer of the Wild can purchase a copy of the book on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Treasurer of the Wild

Author | Nicolas Schiebe

Published Date |

Publisher | Mill City Press, Inc

Genre | Action, Adventure

Author Bio

Author Nicolas Schiebe was born and raised in Albertville, Minnesota. He always writes passionately, using his structured pieces of work as creative outlets to combine them into a narrative that comes to life at each stage of his writing process. Nicolas takes pride in making sure that his works are from his own creative ideas.