Narendra Modi’s link with Adani Group

Narendra Modi, the current Prime Minister of India, has been associated with the Adani Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates, since his time as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The Adani Group has been involved in various infrastructure and energy projects in Gujarat, which was Modi’s home state when he was the Chief Minister.

Critics have alleged that the Adani Group has benefited from Modi’s tenure as the Chief Minister and his current role as the Prime Minister, citing instances of favorable policy changes and land acquisition practices that have benefitted the company. The Adani Group, however, has denied these allegations, stating that it has received no special treatment from the government.

The link between Modi and the Adani Group has been a matter of political and public discourse, with some seeing it as a symbol of crony capitalism, while others view it as a sign of Modi’s pro-business stance. Regardless, the relationship between Modi and the Adani Group remains a subject of much controversy and speculation.