Betco, Leading Casino and Sportsbook Brand Goes Live in US

Betco.ag, a leading online betting and gambling site with a huge presence in Latin America and Europe, is set to launch in the US, just ahead of the Super Bowl, bringing a new way of betting to online players across the region.

The company, home to some 20,000 active players and with more than 20 years of iGaming experience under its belt, has set its sights on North America as it plans to launch operations, marking a significant expansion.

“Player trust and confidence are the foundation of our success. From day one when we had four customers, till today, with over 20,000 active users, our goals and principles have remained the same…to be a better betting company,” said CEO Luca Pasqua.

Betco.ag offers a fully-fledged sportsbook and racebook, offering odds on all the leading sporting tournaments, games and races worldwide. This includes football, soccer, basketball, hockey, baseball and all the main horse racing events in the world. It also features a full suite of online casino games, including baccarat, roulette, and poker. But that is not all; Betco.ag will also be offering live dealer games to all players across North America and beyond.

One of the standout features of Betco.ag is that it is a cryptocurrency casino offering deposits, wagers, and withdrawals in coins, including bitcoin, ether, USDT ERC20 and USDT TRC20. Users can also pay with the cash app, Glint, offering yet more convenience and flexibility for players.

“Our team is made up of 100% of people that are passionate about this industry. This is what we love to do,” said Pasqua, who believes that the professionalism and skill set of his team is part of the reason for their success. Betco.ag stands out from much of the competition due to its outstanding customer service and dedication to assisting, guiding, and advising players on demand.

With a long-established fanbase outside of the US, the team behind Betco felt it was time to reach out to new markets.

“We proved our model elsewhere, we know our players love it, we know it works, and we know that crypto is the way forward in the online gambling world; that is why we are so excited to launch in December,” Pasqua said.

Betco cryptocurrency payments are quick, cost-efficient and hassle-free but also provide players with a high level of security. All transactions are processed quickly, efficiently and with maximum security. Furthermore, the fact they are all facilitated in crypto, provides an added layer of protection for players when it comes to managing their funds.

The launch will see a new website going live, complete with a blog offering news, information, advice, and even strategy to gamblers and bettors.

