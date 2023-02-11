Hyundai Motor Group Donates $2 million to Aid T�rkiye’s Earthquake Relief Efforts

– The Group will make the donation to the Korean Red Cross

– Hyundai Assan Otomotive Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S., the Groups auto making affiliate in Trkiye, separately donated EUR 500,000-worth of rescue equipment to monetary support for relief efforts

Hyundai Motor Group is providing donations totaling USD 2 million to be used for the relief efforts in Trkiye and Syria.

Under Hyundai Motor Group, Hyundai Motor Company, Kia, and Hyundai Mobis are all contributing to the donations, which will be made through the Korean Red Cross and used for local relief activities and damage recovery.

In addition to the donation, Hyundai Motors local subsidiary, Hyundai Assan Otomotiv Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S., the Groups automaking affiliate in Trkiye, had earlier extended emergency support, providing EUR 500,000-worth of casualty relief equipment, including cutters and grinders, and daily necessities such as food, sanitary goods and cold weather supplies.

