Hong Kong – HKSAR Government welcomes introduction of “exit endorsement for talents” by Mainland authorities

HKSAR Government welcomes introduction of “exit endorsement for talents” by Mainland authorities ******************************************************************************************



The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) welcomes the announcement by the Mainland authorities that the exit endorsement for talents travelling to and from Hong Kong and Macao will be implemented in the Mainland cities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) on a pilot basis starting from February 20, 2023, with a view to facilitating GBA Mainland talents to travel southbound to Hong Kong for exchanges and visits in the fields of scientific research, education, healthcare, law and business, etc.



Under the new measure, six categories of talents who meet the eligibility criteria set by the Mainland authorities can apply to the Mainland authorities for the exit endorsement for talents with a validity period of five years, three years or one year, and travel to and from Hong Kong multiple times within the validity period of the exit endorsement. They can stay in Hong Kong for not exceeding 30 days during each visit. Compared with the current seven-day period of stay for the exit endorsement for business visits, the exit endorsement for talents will greatly facilitate eligible high-end talents visiting Hong Kong. If the holders of the exit endorsement for talents also meet the criteria for the “Pilot Scheme on Immigration Facilitation for Visitors Participating in Short-term Activities in Designated Sectors” as expanded by the HKSAR Government earlier on February 1, 2023, they may also come to Hong Kong to participate in designated short-term activities as visitors without the need to apply for employment entry permits.



Launching the exit endorsement for talents alongside the full resumption of normal travel between Hong Kong and the Mainland will help promote the interaction of talents within the GBA, creating stronger impetus for growth for Hong Kong and the entire GBA as well as achieving a win-win situation.



According to the prevailing arrangement, Mainland residents visiting Hong Kong must hold a valid Exit-entry Permit for Travelling to and from Hong Kong and Macao (EEP, commonly known as “Two-way Permit”) with the relevant exit endorsement for travelling to Hong Kong. The application, approval and issuance of EEP and exit endorsement are within the remit of the Mainland authorities. The six categories of talents who meet the eligibility criteria set by the Mainland authorities for the exit endorsement for talents are outstanding talents, scientific research talents, education talents, healthcare talents, legal talents and other talents. As a solid result of taking forward the GBA development, the new measure facilitates Hong Kong’s further integration into the national development and bringing together talents for exchanges in Hong Kong. The HKSAR Government will continue to maintain close liaison with the Mainland authorities with a view to further enhancing talent exchanges and interactions in the GBA on this good basis.