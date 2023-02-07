New container protection for all ocean imports into Poland, Netherlands, Austria & Switzerland

WEBWIRE – Monday, February 6, 2023

At Sealand – A Maersk Company we always look into serving your needs best. That is why we are focusing on simplifying the way you do business with us. Container damages can happen at any stage of your supply chain, and with that in mind we are launching a new product to ensure you will not be liable for any damaged equipment (within the coverage limit) and will be protected against financial losses.

As of January 01st, 2023 our new product, called Container Protect Essential, will come into effect and is offered to all shipments imported into Poland, Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland as part of the import standard offering for all commodities.

Container Protect Essential

– Poland import: USD 20 / container*

New product covers container repair and cleaning cover up to USD 200.

– Netherlands import: USD 25 / container

New product covers container repair and cleaning cover up to USD 250.

– Austria & Switzerland import: USD 10 / container*

New product covers container repair and cleaning cover up to USD 100.

– It is applicable to all import shipments to Poland, Netherlands, Austria & Switzerland. It is a new product standard to be included in quotations but is not mandatory.

Applicable from*

For non-Spot bookings the effective date is from April 01st 2023 or Price Calculation Date (PCD).

For Spot bookings the effective date is April 01st 2023 for Booking Creation Date (BCD).

*Read allTerms & Conditions.

For more information you can always visitwww.sealandmaersk.com