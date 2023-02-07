AgilePM for Scrum Accreditation for Tecknologia

Tecknologia has achieved accreditation from APMG International for AgilePM for Scrum course offerings.

If you believe (effective) training is expensive, try ignorance!

AgilePM for Scrum is a guidance, training and certification program that offers participants a framework that combines the worlds leading agile product delivery approach (Scrum) with the worlds leading agile project management approach (AgilePM) to offer a single framework for the delivery of complete business solutions.

Teckologia is grateful to APMG International for their continued trust & support. Tecknologia is looking forward to make this a success stroy.