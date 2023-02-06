Hong Kong – LegCo to debate motion on “Modernising the Government’s governance”

LegCo to debate motion on “Modernising the Government’s governance” ******************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Legislative Council Secretariat:

The Legislative Council (LegCo) will hold a meeting on Wednesday (February 8) at 11am in the Chamber of the LegCo Complex. During the meeting, Members will debate a motion on “Modernising the Government’s governance”. The motion, moved by Ms Yung Hoi-yan, is set out in Appendix 1. Mr Luk Chung-hung and Dr Johnny Ng will move separate amendments to Ms Yung’s motion.

Ms Lillian Kwok will also move a motion on “Improving the mental and psychological health of the public and promoting the development of Hong Kong’s counselling profession”. The motion is set out in Appendix 2. Mr Chan Pui-leung and Dr David Lam will move separate amendments to Ms Kwok’s motion.

Meanwhile, Mr Tommy Cheung will move a proposed resolution under section 34(4) of the Interpretation and General Clauses Ordinance to extend the period for amending the Medical Registration Ordinance (Amendment of Schedule 1A) (No. 3) Notice 2022, laid on the table of the Council on January 11, to the first LegCo sitting held not earlier than the twenty-first day after February 8.

Members will also ask the Government 22 questions on various policy areas, six of which require oral replies.

The agenda of the above meeting can be obtained via the LegCo Website(www.legco.gov.hk). Members of the public can watch or listen to the meeting via the “Webcast” system on the LegCo Website. To observe the proceedings of the meeting at the LegCo Complex, members of the public may call 3919 3399 during office hours to reserve seats.