Hong Kong – Three persons sentenced for violating anti-epidemic regulations

Three persons sentenced for violating anti-epidemic regulations ***************************************************************



Three persons were sentenced by the Magistrates’ Courts today (February 6) for violating the Prevention and Control of Disease Regulation (Cap. 599A) and the Compulsory Quarantine of Certain Persons Arriving at Hong Kong Regulation (Cap. 599C).

The first two cases involved a 43-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, who were earlier issued with compulsory quarantine orders. Before the expiry of the quarantine orders, the woman left the place of quarantine on July 11, while the man left the place of quarantine on July 26 and 30 last year. The woman was charged with contravening sections 32(1) and (3) of Cap. 599A and was fined $4,000 by the Shatin Magistrates’ Courts today. The man was charged with two counts of contravening sections 32(1) and (3) of Cap. 599A and was fined a total of $6,000 by the Kowloon City Magistrates’ Courts today.

The third case involved a 57-year-old man who was earlier issued with a compulsory quarantine order. Before the expiry of the quarantine order, he left the place of quarantine on July 29, 2020, without reasonable excuse nor permission given by an authorised officer. He was charged with contravening sections 8(1) and (5) of Cap. 599C and was fined $5,000 by the Tuen Mun Magistrates’ Courts today.

A spokesman for the Department of Health said that co-operation and support by members of the public play a critical role in anti-epidemic work. They must strictly observe relevant requirements in order to fight the pandemic and minimise the risk of transmission in the community. The spokesman reiterated that resolute actions will be taken against anyone who breaches the relevant regulations.