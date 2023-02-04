The Sleeveless 12 Week Workout Program for Men & Women

The Sleeveless Gym Program is a 12-week home or program for men and women created by fitness icons Frank Sepe & Don Saladino. This program merges their training worlds – performance and bodybuilding. The program has set and/or rep progressions every week, and the exercises will advance in week 5 and week 9. This style of programming delivers one of the most complete and effective programs you will ever execute! Don & Frank maintain single digit body fat throughout the year while continuing to break their personal lifting records for a reason… the only rule is you must go sleeveless.

Order the program here: donsaladino.com/sleeveless.

Frank Sepe: “We have a combined 50 years in the fitness industry and have utilized that knowledge to create an extremely unique and all encompassing workout program.”

Don Saladino: “The Sleeveless Workout Program is simply amazing. I am super excited for people to try it and surpass their personal fitness goals.”

Frank and Don can be seen frequently as fitness sources on numerous fitness podcasts, websites, radio, magazines and television programs.

Tune in to the Muscle & Fitness Instagram (Plus Additional Media Platforms), Tuesday at 10 am Eastern Time, where you can catch Frank and Don live on the Sleeveless Workout Show. In the past year, they have had tens of millions of viewers.

Don has coached actors, athletes, and musicians for over 20 years. He opened his first NYC gym, Drive 495, in 2005. After operating brick and mortar gyms for 15 years, Don expanded to a global online fitness business. He has developed a reputation for training some of the biggest names in Hollywood for the big screen. Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Liev Schreiber, Sebastian Stan, Anne Hathaway, Jake Gyllenhaal, Hugh Jackman, and David Harbour are among his roster of clients.

He has been tapped as a fitness expert in publications such as Muscle & Fitness, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, and Men’s Fitness. He has also been featured in People, US Weekly, Origins, In Touch, Cosmo, and Shape; and has made appearances doing live fitness demos on The Today Show, Page Six TV, People NOW, E News, and WebMD. He sits on the advisory board of Men’s Health Magazine.

Frank Sepe is a nationally renowned fitness celebrity and master trainer who is a leader and innovator in the fitness industry. Frank is a best-selling fitness author and has been involved in every aspect of the fitness industry. He has dedicated his life to creating programs that advise people on how to live a healthier lifestyle. His programs have been utilized by a countless number of people around the world. He has created and sold his own line of fitness products globally on the Home Shopping Network (HSN) and he brought his expertise to everyone through the hugely successful MET-Rx 180™ “Transforming Every Body” program. A 90-Day Body Transformation Program that was one of the top 40 infomercials in the world. Frank was the official trainer for the Macy’s “Get Fit With Frank” campaign that entailed 40 in-store fitness and fashion demonstrations as well as a 12-segment video series for Macys.com and social media.

Frank is also the author of eight books about health and fitness and has worked extensively in the publishing world. He has held the title of Group Editor or Editor in Chief for five women’s and men’s fitness and health publications and held the position of Editor in Chief of the MET-Rx® magazine print and online. He has also appeared on hundreds of TV and radio shows regarding fitness and training, such as GMA, NBC, FOX, etc. He also served as the fitness host for ESPN’s Cold Pizza TV Show. He was named one of the top 5 trainers in NY by Shape magazine. Training celebrities, athletes and head of industries, he is the current co-host and producer of The Muscle and Fitness Fit To Serve Fitness/Wellness Podcast. Some more interesting facts: at one point, he was named the most photographed Fitness Model in the world by MuscleMag Magazine and appeared on over 500 fitness magazine covers. He currently is the Director Of Media Development For Muscle & Fitness, Muscle & Fitness Hers, Flex and the Olympia Weekend.

